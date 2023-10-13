Local Jewish people and Palestinians receiving threats, want bloodshed to end in Israel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Israel conflict may be far away, but some people in Jacksonville are feeling it firsthand.

Both the local Jewish and Palestinian communities are receiving threats to their safety.

The Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida has been on high alert since the war in Israel broke out last weekend. The security team told Action News Jax that it has noticed an increase in online threats, but the CEO and head of security both said they want to encourage the Jewish community not to give in to fear.

“The propaganda … is designed to keep us from living our lives, and if they succeed, if they keep us from the synagogue, if they keep us from going to school, then the bad guys win without firing a shot and that’s inappropriate,” security director Alex Silverstein said.

The Jewish Federation has been in contact with local law enforcement, as well as federal agencies. Silverstein said there are no credible threats at this time, but Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has increased patrol deputies around synagogues.

Action News Jax also spoke with local Palestinians about the issue. The Islamic Center of Northeast Florida’s president Hafez Asali said that his organization hasn’t received any threats so far, but one local Palestinian woman said she has been threatened.

Zaina Masri said she has been receiving death threats on social media. One of them said, “I hope they rape you until you drop dead.”

Masri said her heart breaks for the people on both sides of the war.

“I want the hurting to stop on all sides. I want the suffering to end,” she told Action News Jax.

After Action News Jax spoke with both sides, the Palestinians and the Jewish people, we learned that both sides want the conflict and bloodshed to end.

