Local leaders fighting to protect $147 million federal grant for the Emerald Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s CEO is worried the city could lose out on nearly $150 million in federal funds meant for a major city project.

When the City of Jacksonville announced it had secured $147 million to help complete the Emerald Trail, a 30-mile project connecting 14 neighborhoods and various other city attractions and amenities, it was the largest single commitment of federal dollars in the city’s history.

But now, JTA CEO, Nat Ford is concerned that the grant could be at risk.

JTA attributes those concerns to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Secretary, Sean Duffy’s March directive ordering a review of all grants awarded during the Biden Administration to identify projects advancing, “climate, equity, and other priorities counter to the Administration’s Executive Orders”.

“This is DOGE at its worst,” said Councilmember Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7) said.

Peluso represents parts of the city that stand to benefit the most from the completion of the Emerald Trail.

He argued the risk to the project is primarily posed by federal cost cutting efforts.

“This is the problem with DOGE. They go in there with a giant hammer and they think that, you know, oh, look maybe we could save a few pennies here and there, but in all honesty it’s destroying what’s going to be an amazing asset to the city, for our downtown, for our surrounding neighborhoods and for people that want to move here,” Peluso said.

According to the current list of approved DOT grants, the Emerald Trail funding is not among the 180 projects that have gotten the green light.

“We remain in discussions with the USDOT and our Congressional delegation as they continue their process and we look forward to continuing to celebrate and deliver this catalytic project for the citizens of Jacksonville,” a JTA spokesperson told Action News Jax.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s office expressed a similar sentiment.

“The Emerald Trail is a vital community project with widespread bipartisan support and the full backing of Jacksonville’s congressional delegation. We continue to work with the JTA and our federal partners to move the project forward,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office told Action News Jax.

Peluso argued saving the funding will be an all hands on deck effort.

“Let’s hope Aaron Bean and John Rutherford do their job and I’m trusting they will. I really am,” Peluso said. ”This is a real win, win and to think that it might be on the chopping block is just odd to me. It’s stupid.”

In a statement, Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL 4th District) confirmed he is working to protect the funding.

“As a longtime supporter of the Emerald Trail, I am continuing to advocate for this project with the Trump Administration and to coordinate with JTA and the U.S. Department of Transportation,” Bean said.

