Local man biking from San Diego to St. Augustine to honor sister lost on 9/11, hopes to raise $100K

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man just announced he will honor his sister who died on 9/11 by cycling early next year from San Diego to St. Augustine.

Patrick McGarry’s goal is to raise over $100,000 to donate to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio sat down one-on-one with Patrick and shared his story.

If you live in Ponte Vedra, you might have seen Patrick McGarry riding around on his bike.

And soon Patrick will embark on the longest ride of his life. 3,000 miles to be exact…starting in San Diego and finishing in St. Augustine. He plans to ride 90 miles a day for 44 days.

Patrick explains why he decided to do it. “It’s to honor the memory of my sister,” said McGarry.

Patrick’s sister, Katie McGarry, had not even been married 6 months when she was killed in the north tower on 9/11.

“She got there 10 minutes before the plane hit,” said Patrick. “Oddly enough, she did not work there, which made the whole tragedy…just tough to take.”

Patrick was out in Montana that morning. When he turned on the TV, he couldn’t believe his eyes. He immediately called his parents, and that’s when his mom told him Katie was there.

“She sent a text message to our family, and she just said that she loved us,” said Patrick. “And this is my response is to do this ride.”

To honor 25 years since her passing, Patrick hopes to raise over 100,000 dollars to give to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes for gold star families and fallen first responder families.

Action News Jax asked Patrick if he could tell Katie anything right now, what it would be.

“You’re not forgotten,” Patrick said.

Patrick is set to embark on his ride on March 7th, 2026, and arrive in St. Augustine on April 20th.

If you would like to donate to Patrick’s ride and learn more about his story, click here.

All proceeds go directly to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

