Local and national faith leaders start ‘Take Back the Mic’ movement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Local and national faith leaders are starting a movement called ‘Take Back the Mic.’

Organizers are kicking off 10 days of fasting and prayer.

This movement was started in the wake of the three people who were killed in a racially motivated shooting at a Jacksonville Dollar General. Jacksonville police release victim and shooter identities in Dollar General mass shooting

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“What we are trying to do is say regardless of what political party someone is a part of the rhetoric of hate is not acceptable,” said Willie Barnes the Pastor at Saint Paul AME Church.

Organizers want to draw attention to the hate and division they say is spreading in our communities and are calling for change.

State Representative Angie Nixon said she hopes this movement can go one step further.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Not just focus on the racist policies that are inside of violence but also the fact that many marginalized communities, particularly black communities are going under-resourced and underserved,” said Nixon. “Hopefully we can change that to ensure that all Floridians have the opportunity to live healthy prosperous and safe.”

The pastor at the Saint Paul AME Church said they are working to change the conditions for all across the state.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We need everyone to come together, to make this place, this world a better place,” said pastor Barnes.

As the movement continues, next Friday the group will be in Tallahassee to deliver a letter to the Governor.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.