Local nonprofit helping Northside businesses combat food insecurity amid SNAP disruption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville nonprofit is stepping in to help both families and small businesses feeling the impacts of the SNAP freeze amid the government shutdown.

Northside Pride donated $5,000 to four businesses on Jacksonville’s Northside to combat food insecurity.

“We got with our volunteers and some really kind donors and established the Feed the Ville Business Support Program,” said the founder of Northside Pride, Dana Maule.

Those locations are Cafe Resistance, Durkeeville and Co, Nature Fresh Market and Star Meat Market.

“We figured if we can do an economic infusion, a cash infusion for the businesses, the businesses could get the food for the people,” said Maule.

The donation is part of a voucher program to support small businesses that operate in what the USDA defines as food desert neighborhoods.

More than 30% of residents living in City Council District 10, which includes the Northside, rely on SNAP.

And this money will not only allow SNAP beneficiaries to receive hot meals and grocery items but also help those places that rely on SNAP customers.

“While we are trying to make sure people are eating, people have forgotten that the businesses are having customers declined,” Maule said. “How do we keep those businesses with their doors open; how do we keep their employees on the clock?”

If you are in need, make sure to bring your ID and SNAP card to those northside locations.

Northside Pride will be at Cafe Resistance on Saturday to give out those hot meal vouchers.

