Local store sees decrease in customers after incident scared customers away 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One month after a video of a local woman kicking law enforcement went viral, business owners at a Beach Boulevard shopping plaza have seen a decrease in foot traffic after the incident, but now they’re slowly returning.

The video was captured on January 13 during a multi-agency law enforcement operation involving ICE agents, who arrested Jennifer Cruz.

Cruz now faces several federal and state felonies, including charges of assaulting law enforcement. However, the fallout from the viral moment extended far beyond the courtroom, hitting the bottom lines of nearby businesses.

At Mi Pueblo No. 2, a restaurant and market that has served the community for 15 years, the impact was immediate. Co-owner Juan Alvarez reported that sales plummeted as rumors of “ICE crackdowns” swirled among regulars, despite the store having no involvement in the operation.

“Sales have gone down drastically,” Alvarez said, noting he had never seen such a sharp decline in his decade and a half of business. The incident sparked fear and rumors, keeping customers away.

For the past several weeks, the plaza has felt the sting of “dwindling customers,” but Alvarez says the tide is beginning to turn. They have turned to social media outreach and new promotions to draw people in. The market is working to rebuild trust and reassure the public that the shopping center remains a safe, family-friendly environment.

“Our business has been gradually picking up a little bit. Not at the pace that we would like to see it, but it has been picking up,” Alvarez said. “We’re just letting the people know this will continue to be a safe atmosphere for them to come and shop with their families.”

Mi Pueblo remains optimistic. Alvarez characterized the viral incident as just “another little slope” the business intends to climb.

“You can imagine all the ups and downs that we’ve gone through,” he said. “We’re going to continue to progress and do the best that we can.”

