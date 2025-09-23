Local teen allegedly tried to leave casino with the house pot

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A local 19-year-old was arrested in St. Johns County after deputies there said he lost all of his money gambling and tried to run out of a casino with the house pot.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office arrest report says that at 2 am last Sunday, Levi Chmura was playing a card game at the Best Bet casino when he lost all of his money gambling.

Deputies investigating said after that, Levi “proceeded to reach across the table and grab the “house” money…”

Levi then ran out of the St. Augustine casino with the money and into the parking lot before he was stopped by security, according to the report.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Levi for Grand Theft.

We went to knock on Levi’s door in Green Cove Springs, but no one answered.

Action News Jax was able to reach Levi’s mom on the phone but she said she did not want to comment. We spoke with one neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera. He described him as a nice kid and was shocked to hear that he would do something like this.

We searched our Action News Jax archives and social media posts, and we found that Levi played baseball at Clay High School and currently plays baseball at St. Johns River State College.

We reached out to Best Bet casino for a comment and have not yet heard back.

