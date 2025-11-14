Long-ignored Northwest Jacksonville finally gets $6M infrastructure fix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents in Northwest Jacksonville are one step closer to long-awaited improvements in their community, following the launch of a multimillion-dollar infrastructure project designed to enhance safety, attract new businesses, and improve the quality of life.

For years, neighbors have voiced concerns about poor lighting, unsafe roads, and the lack of a full-service grocery store. One of the biggest issues has been nighttime visibility.

“So the lighting is a huge issue right there when you’re going onto the highway and coming off the highway at night, you really can’t see,” said resident Randall Jackson.

Others said the lack of essential services, including access to fresh food, has only added to the challenges.

“It’s a food desert, like grocery stores are being closed, ” resident Leola Williams said.

City leaders say change is finally on the way.

“Today we are here to celebrate a transformation, an investment one that will reshape this area that is deserving,” said Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman.

The King-Soutel Crossing Community Redevelopment Area project totals just over $6 million and focuses on new sidewalks, medians, and frontage upgrades along a 2.2-mile stretch.

The project will roll out in four phases:

Frontage improvements between I–295 and Trout River Boulevard. New Sidewalks at Corner of MLK and US1 Median Upgrades from Soutel to Trout River Blvd. New Sidewalks and Crosswalks upgrades

“The first one we’re in now is the MLK sidewalk, and the second one, probably within 60 days, will be the north frontage and right behind that will be medians,” explained Frank Anderson, VP of Acon Construction.

Construction crews said the improvements will make the corridor safer for both drivers and pedestrians. Officials expect installation of new sidewalks at the corner of MLK and US-1 to begin within the next two weeks.

Pittman said the project doesn’t just address safety concerns; it also lays the groundwork for economic growth and improved lighting.

“Absolutely, this is like I said, the first phase is to entice businesses to come along this corridor,” she said.

She hopes future city leaders will continue to build on this investment.

“And of course, whoever comes after me, we want to make sure that they continue this on. Is the Gateway into Northside into downtown?” Pittman added.

Residents said they are optimistic but hope to see even more progress.

“But there are a lot of things that need to go in the north,” Williams said.

There is currently no set timeline for the project’s full completion, but crews are actively working on phase one. The redevelopment spans from Soutel Drive to Trout River.

