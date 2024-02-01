Lost and found: St. Augustine police release list of items that need to be claimed

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Have you lost personal items in St. Augustine over the last few months? If so, the police have your items.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The St. Augustine Police Department released a list of lost items dating back to September 2023. If you believe one or more of these items might be yours you can contact the Property and Evidence Specialist Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Their phone number is 904-825-1074 or email at citypolice@staugpd.com.

According to the police department, if property is not claimed within 90 days, it will be disposed of pursuant to Chapter 705, Florida Statutes.

Attached below are the items that need to be claimed:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Laptop A laptop is one of the many lost items waiting to be claimed in St. Augustine. (WJAX)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.