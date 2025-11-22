LSS hosts Thanksgiving food giveaway for local families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida (LSS) will hand out Thanksgiving meal kits to local families from November 20 to 25 at their food pantry on Philips Highway.

Families should make an appointment online.

Families can pick up food between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., but they’ll need to book an appointment at www.lssjax.org first.

This year, every family that stops by will get a frozen turkey.

First Federal Bank of Florida is providing the sides, making sure everyone has what they need for a complete holiday meal.

On Tuesday, November 25, Jacksonville Jaguars players Anton Harrison and Chuma Edoga will help hand out meals and greet families from 10 a.m. to noon.

Jennifer Barrett, LSS’s chief development officer, says the support from donors and volunteers means a lot.

“This is about more than food. We know the holidays can be really tough for families who are struggling, and this kind of support reminds people that their community cares.”

Meal kits are available while supplies last. Families should reserve their spot soon, since appointments are expected to fill up quickly.

