Macclenny man arrested for child molestation

MACCLENNY, Fla. — Billie Jo Irish, of Macclenny, is under arrest after officials say he molested a child younger than 12.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office announced the 61-year-old’s arrest Wednesday on Facebook.

A weeks-long investigation started after a school employee reported the alleged abuse after the victim told her, according to officials.

Detectives determined Irish has a history of physically and sexually abusing children.

They are continuing their investigation into pass offenses, and Irish potentially faces additional charges.

