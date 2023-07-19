MAD DADS shines a spotlight on the 10 year cold case anniversary of the Amber Bass murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — MAD DADS, Men against destruction, defending against drugs and social disorder, have shone a spotlight on a cold case this Wednesday, marking the 10-year anniversary of Amber Bass’s murder.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It only seems like yesterday yet the pain never goes away. The Bass [family] remains strong that her case will get solved one day cause somebody knows something and is not telling,” said MAD DADS in a Facebook post.

The nonprofit states that they will continue to look for solutions and closure.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to call JSO’s anonymous tip hotline, CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

MAD DADS states that callers could be eligible for a $3,000 award for information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 10 years since Amber Bass murder (MADDADS)

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.