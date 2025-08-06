Magic Beach Motel set for demolition following reversal of earlier rejection

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — After years of pushback, The Magic Beach Motel is going to be demolished after all.

This comes after the St. Johns County Cultural Resources Review Board unanimously rejected demolition plans in June.

“This is our happy place, we vacation here every summer,” said Sandra Schunk.

Sandra Schunk and her daughter with special needs have been coming to the Magic Beach Motel from New York every summer for years. Now, they’ll need to find a new place to go.

Last December, the motel’s owner filed for a demolition permit, claiming it was too costly to repair.

However, being designated as a Significant Cultural Resource by the County, the demolition had to be approved by the County Cultural Resources Review Board. The board rejected the proposal in June.

But on Tuesday, St. Johns County said the motel is, in fact, subject to demolition under the state’s Resiliency and Safe Structures Act. County leaders say the motel is partially located seaward of the Coastal Construction Control Line, which brings it under state regulations that limit local government intervention.

“I think that we are losing a piece of our history that’s unique,” said Dr. Leslee Keys.

Dr. Leslee Keys is the chair of the County’s Cultural Resources Review Board. She fought tooth and nail to prevent the motel’s demolition. She says the county will not be the same without it.

“Unfortunately, it couldn’t stay and continue to be part of the Vilano Beach main street,” said Dr. Keys.

As for Sandra and her daughter, they are just going to enjoy the time they have left at the motel.

“It’s very upsetting to see a landmark hotel get knocked to the ground,” said Schunk.

The county says demolition activities are scheduled to begin later this year. The developer wants to put a home and business space in its place.

