Local Make-A-Wish family shares story of survival and hope

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — April is World Wish Month. Action News Jax John Bachman introduces us to a local boy who was undersized, with a big heart -- too big. He needed months in the hospital for a life-saving transplant. Jude made it, thanks to surgeons at U-F Health Gainesville, and the hope of a wish.

“I like video games,” Jude loves games, animals, and exploring the outdoors. He’s a regular 10-year-old, with a new heart. Two years ago he was in the hospital for 3 months waiting for a heart transplant. His was too big and could quit on him at any moment.

“I was a little scared because I didn’t know if I was gonna get in the hospital in a long time.”

Jude was brave. He was strong. He had hope. Hope he’d get out of the hospital and live his wish--a trip to the theme parks in Orlando.

“It made me feel very excited because I’m finally get out of the hospital to explore now.”

Jude was surrounded by family.

“You know, with any surgery, you know, you know what, what the risks are, but especially taking your native heart out of your body. And then, you know, having machines kind of, you know, pumping the blood through you for a little bit. And then when they put that new heart in, what if it doesn’t start?”

Like any mom, Jude’s mom took on her son’s battle. However, Jenn Payne took it on knowing firsthand what he was going through.

“My world just came crashing down that day. Just getting the diagnosis of he had the same heart condition that I had. It was just kind of like everything stopped.”

Payne had the same enlarged heart and survived a transplant when she was 14. That same heart is the one that ached for her son. She had faith he’d get through it because she had hope to get through hers. Make-A-Wish took her and her family to New York City for a shopping trip 20-plus years ago. Mother and son, whose wishes helped them survive.

Payne said, “Not only obviously are be huge advocates of organ donation. But huge advocates of Make-A-Wish because it really does make a difference, you know, in a child’s life who has been through the on thinkable.”

Join the Make-A-Wish Foundation for Walk for Wishes on May 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion. Action News Jax morning anchor Chandler Morgan will be the emcee of the event. You can scan the QR code below to learn more about how you can participate.

