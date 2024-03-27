Make a difference; Jacksonville Human Society looking to fill several positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Human Society is hiring!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JHS is looking to fill the following roles within the organization:

Veterinary technician

Adoption counselors

Animal Care & Enrichment attendants

Pet Help Center counselors

And More!!!

If you are searching for a career that makes a difference in the lives of animals and people in the community you can apply by clicking here.

No experience is needed and all JHS asks is to have a passion for learning and the want to help people and pets in need.

Apply today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.