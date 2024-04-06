Make preparing for trips easier; Clay County to hold Passport Day

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Summer will be here before you know it. That means warmer temperatures and no school. What better time to prepare for a cruise or trip than now?

But if those plans include traveling outside the U.S. then you’ll need a passport.

Luckily, Clay County is making that process simple.

The Clay County Clerk of Court will be hosting Passport Day on Sat., April 27 from 8 a.m. until noon. It will be held at the Orange Park branch located at 1590 Park Ave.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online at www.clayclerk.com. Walk-ins will also be welcomed.

The county wants the community to know that this is not an event for passport renewals, which can be done by mail. Standard processing takes between 4-6 weeks and expedited is about 2-3 weeks.

Passport fees are payable to the U.S. Department of State and must be paid in check form only (personal check, cashier’s check, or money order). Clerk fees may be paid in cash, by check, money order, or by credit card.

Forms are available at Clerk’s Office locations and on the U.S. Department of State’s website, www.travel.state.gov.

Go to the passport page on clayclerk.com for details

