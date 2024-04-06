St. Augustine Police Department asking community for input through online survey

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department is asking the community to share its opinions and thoughts by filling out an online survey.

The survey will look at seven key components of local law enforcement:

Community Involvement Safety Procedural Justice Performance Public Information Contact and Satisfaction Demographics

The five-minute survey is divided into seven components and your response is completely confidential. The objective is for the St. Augustine Police Department to improve its services, processes, and reputation through community feedback.

“This survey has been designed to provide us with a current understanding of the perceptions of our residents, and to see how closely aligned our mission, vision and values are with the community’s expectations,” Assistant Chief Anthony Cuthbert said. “We firmly believe that successful communities listen to each other and center needs in a flexible way, and this survey is an essential step in our commitment to fostering a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the citizens we share.”

The survey is currently available online by clicking here. It will remain open until Fri., May 3.

