‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star, racer Frankie Muniz takes next step toward NASCAR Xfinity Series debut

DAYTONA, Fla. — Frankie Muniz is taking the next step in his NASCAR career. The Malcolm in the Middle star is joining the second-tier Xfinity Series this season, however, he’s had to wait a bit longer than expected to make his debut.

Due to rain the Xfinity series race was not only pushed two days back but also pushed after The Daytona 500 to make sure NASCAR’s biggest race of the year starts on time.

It’s a near full-circle moment for the former actor.

23 years ago, Muniz was riding shotgun in the pace car for The Great American Race. Now, more than 2 decades later, he takes the driver’s seat on the same track.

Muniz isn’t the only actor to make a play in motorsports.

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey began racing sports cars in 2004. Then In 2009, he launched Dempsey Racing in the Rolex Sports Car Series.

Actor Michael Fassbender started sports car racing in 2017.

By 2019, he started competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup.

It’s not just Daytona for Muniz in 2024. This year he will have a chance to prove himself by racing a part-time schedule in the Xfinity series.

His first race takes place tonight at 9.

