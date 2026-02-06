Man accused of fatally stabbing man in Orange Park on Monday arrested for murder, Clay deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of a Jacksonville man that happened Monday in Orange Park, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Charles Franklin Jones Jr., 41, is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, depriving a victim of access to 911, and knowingly driving with a suspended license, CCSO said.

Action News Jax told you Monday when Billy Clark Foster, 38, of Jacksonville, was found inside a vehicle at a Orange Park Winn-Dixie, where he had driven to seek emergency help.

Deputies and Clay County Fire Rescue provided emergency medical treatment at the scene, the news release said. Foster was then taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined the killing followed a pre-planned meeting between the two men after several days of communication, CCSO said.

Detectives are continuing the investigation to determine the specific purpose of the meeting between Jones and Foster.

Detectives described the event as an isolated incident that posed no threat to the public.

CCSO said Monday that investigators believe Foster was stabbed multiple times during a fight at Cypress Pointe Apartment Complex at 25 Knight Boxx Road, located directly across the street from the store.

Jones was found by deputies during a traffic stop in Orange Park on Thursday, and CCSO said he was taken into custody without incident.

While detectives believe there are no outstanding suspects, they are asking anyone with additional information to contact CCSO at 904-264-6512. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the SaferWatch App or by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

