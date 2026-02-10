Man arrested after DUI investigation leads to drug charges in St. Johns County, says deputies

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after a DUI investigation and vehicle search led to multiple drugs being found in the area of Vale Drive on February 5, says the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO).

According to SJSO, deputies responded to the Vale Drive area in reference to a man asleep at the wheel of his car.

Deputies found an open alcoholic beverage, two glass smoking devices with residue, 39g+ waxy substances (positive for THC), 21g methamphetamine, and 0.8g cocaine after conducting a vehicle search and DUI investigation.

27-year-old Tyler Mongon was arrested and charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell, Manufacture, or Deliver, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession of Cocaine, DUI, DUI Refusal to Submit to Testing, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

