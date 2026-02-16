Man arrested after early morning crash in Neptune Beach, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Neptune Police Department said a 21-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after a single-car crash on McCollum Circle.

Officers responded to the 500 block of McCollum Circle around 1:43 a.m. on February 11.

Police say Christian Ronzon was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

During the investigation, officers noticed signs that Ronzon may have been impaired.

After completing the crash investigation, police began a DUI investigation.

Ronzon was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after the crash caused some damage and minor injuries.

The police didn’t share more information about who was hurt or what was damaged.

