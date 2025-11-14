Man arrested after more than a dozen Jacksonville business burglaries: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 68-year-old Arthur Virgil after breaking into more than a dozen businesses across Jacksonville.

According to JSO, the investigation began last month when patrol officers responded to a burglary in San Marco. Continuing with the investigation, Detectives received reports of similar break-ins at family-owned spots.

Virgil would smash the front window of the business and steal the cash box.

JSO says Detective Higbee eventually connected the burglaries to Virgil using surveillance footage from the businesses he stole from.

Officers responded to a restaurant that Virgil burglarized on October 21. JSO says they found his car and stopped him. Detectives found the restaurant’s cash box.

Virgil was arrested that morning. He previously served time in the past for similar ‘smash-and-grab’ burglaries.

The sheriff’s office says it is still an active investigation as they try to confirm Virgil’s possible involvement in other cases. They also encourage anyone who has additional details to contact them at 904-630-0500.

