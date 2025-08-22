Man arrested after road rage leads to shooting in Middleburg, Clay deputies say

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A road rage incident in Middleburg escalated into a shooting on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of 57-year-old David Lee Garcia, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on County Road 220, where Garcia allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun following a road rage disturbance, CCSO said in a news release Friday.

CCSO said it responded to multiple calls reporting the shooting. Investigators discovered that the altercation began on County Road 220 and continued into the Walmart parking lot.

Garcia reportedly drove around the victim’s vehicle and stopped just yards away before firing shots that struck the victim’s car and two other parked vehicles, CCSO said. One of these vehicles was occupied by an adult and a child, but no injuries were reported.

The victim sustained a superficial injury, which was treated by Clay Fire Rescue Department personnel. Both Garcia and the victim left the scene and later called to report the incident.

Garcia was subsequently arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Shooting into an Occupied Conveyance.

CCSO asks the public to report incidents of reckless or aggressive driving to CCSO at (904) 264-6512 or via the Safer Watch app.

