Man arrested and charged with trafficking after drug bust on Wright Avenue: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) charged 27-year-old Tyre Curry with trafficking and drug paraphernalia after a drug bust last week.
According to JSO, Narcotics detectives and SWAT operators served a warrant on a suspected drug house on Wright Avenue.
Detectives found the following:
- 807g powder cocaine
- 192g crystal meth
- 1,154g liquid promethazine
- 87g ecstasy
- 47g fentanyl
- Marijuana edibles, crack, Xanax
- $5,074 in cash
- 2 guns- one was stolen
- drug-making tools with residue
Curry was also charged with possession of controlled substances.
