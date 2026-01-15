Man arrested on child neglect, drug charges after deputies find drugs in car, says sheriff’s office

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges, including child neglect, after deputies found numerous drugs with two young children in the car, says the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy saw 33-year-old Montrell Lewis’s car crossing the centerline in the road and swerving. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, believing Lewis was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Deputies say Lewis did not stop and attempted to drive down an unmarked road before his car got stuck. Deputies found Lewis had two children inside the car. The children were released to the custody of a family member after deputies reassured them that everything was OK.

A k9 search of the outside of the car alerted to the presence of drugs. Deputies say they found many prescription drug bottles with about 51 grams of oxycodone and 302 grams of marijuana.

Lewis is charged with fleeing/eluding law enforcement, 2 counts of child neglect, marijuana possession with intent to sell, own a vehicle used for selling drugs, DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle, and trafficking in oxycodone.

He is being held on a $226,500 bond at the Putnam County Jail.

