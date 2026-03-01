JSO: Man arrested after setting house fire that left one dead

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a 49-year-old man was arrested after a house fire in Springfield left one person dead.

Officers showed up before midnight on February 20 to help with a house fire in Springfield.

After firefighters put out the fire, they found 62-year-old Willie Haywood Jr. had died inside.

Detectives talked to witnesses and found out that Julius Lindo started the fire on purpose.

Police say eight people were inside the house when it happened.

On February 22, officers found Lindo and arrested him. He’s now facing charges for murder, arson, and eight counts of attempted murder.

