Man arrested in Glynn County after police find drugs

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — One man was arrested on December 23 after Glynn County police searched a home in the 3400 block of Lee Street.

Officers say the search was part of a larger investigation into illegal drug activity in the area.

Detectives found crack cocaine and other items often used to sell drugs inside the house.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

James Hawkins, 42, of Brunswick, was inside the home when police arrived and was taken in for questioning.

Police later arrested Hawkins. He now faces several charges, including possession of crack cocaine, having drug-related objects, and tampering with evidence.

Hawkins was turned over to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and taken to jail.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glynn County Police or share tips anonymously through Silent Witness.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.