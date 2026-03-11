Man arrested in Lake City child sexual abuse material investigation, deputies say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material that was found on devices in Lake City, says the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CCSO, detectives with the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) opened an investigation on January 27. Through the NCMEC Cyber Tip Line, a suspect was identified in a Child Sexual Abuse Material case.

An arrest warrant was obtained for 22-year-old Caleb Reyes-Sainz after detectives recovered four CSAM images and videos following multiple search warrants and forensic examinations of electronic devices.

Reyes-Sainz was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Detention Center Facility. He was subsequently charged with using a two-way communication device to commit a felony and possession/control/viewing of child pornography, both third-degree felonies. He is currently being held with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.