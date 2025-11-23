Convicted felon caught with drugs, guns in Holiday Hill, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ryan Wright, a convicted felon, was arrested after a big drug bust in the Holiday Hill area last week.

Narcotics detectives, with the help of a SWAT team, found a large stash of illegal drugs and guns at Wright’s apartment.

Police seized 49.1 grams of ecstasy (MDMA), 35.4 grams of cocaine, 5.9 grams of fentanyl, and about 1,682 grams of marijuana. Officers also recovered two guns, including one that had been reported stolen.

Wright, who has a history of drug and robbery arrests, now faces several new charges, JSO said.

Deputies said the fentanyl they found could have been used to make almost 3,000 deadly doses, showing just how dangerous these drugs can be.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees drug activity or suspicious behavior to call them at 904-630-0500.

