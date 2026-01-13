Man arrested for manslaughter after fatally shooting his friend, Fernandina Beach police say

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting of another man, the Fernandina Beach Police Department said.

Police arrived at the scene of the shooting, which happened during the 3 a.m. hour, and found Ty William Richardson trying to help his friend, “who he had shot,” according to a FBPD case report.

Another man who was there told police he witnessed what happened, the report said.

Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes of the call being dispatched and provided medical support until the Fernandina Beach Fire Department arrived took over care.

FBPD said the victim “was still breathing but unresponsive,” and the officer that first arrived “applied a rag to the top of head (area of the exit wound),” according to the case report.

FBPD said it consulted with the 4th Circuit State Attorney’s Office and arrested Richardson for manslaughter, and he was subsequently booked into the Nassau County Jail.

Authorities said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

