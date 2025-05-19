Man arrested for murder in 2024 Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested for murder in connection with a shooting in Arlington last October.

Police responded to the calls about a shooting at Arlington Road and Mayer Drive in the early morning hours of October 23.

At the time, Action News Jax was told by officials that a caller had claimed to have seen him on the ground at Bruce Park.

Police found the victim, 28-year-old Shawndell Robinson, shot. He died at the scene.

After reviewing the evidence, JSO has since identified the suspected shooter as 28-year-old Michael Byron.

He was already in the Duval County jail on unrelated charges after being arrested less than one month after the shooting. They were for allegedly possessing a gun or ammo as a convicted felon and resisting an officer.

Byron received an additional charge for second-degree murder on May 13th, according to jail records.

He is due in court for an arraignment on June 4, with the date subject to change.

