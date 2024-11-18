Man charged with arson in connection with a house fire in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn area

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man is in custody and charged with arson after a house fire in the Brooklyn area early Sunday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old William Baker in connection with this fire.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said they pulled a dog out of the home and revived it. Other than that, there were no injuries.

Some neighbors woke up to the house covered in flames.

And others watched as firefighters worked to put out that fire.

“I came down around 5:15 and I looked to the right and the whole street is covered in fire department,” said Maia Stewart, a neighbor. “I saw water coming down the sidewalks.”

Neighbors Action News Jax talked to said they have not seen anyone living at the home.

“The gates are always closed, empty house, no activity, no common cars parked outside of it,” said Stewart.

And the only activity that goes on around the house, neighbors said, are those who come to feed the stray cats.

“The most I saw was cats,” said Stewart. “People would come slip food under there and the cats would hang out.”

According to the arrest report, a fire marshal responded to the scene and an arson detective conducted an arson investigation.

