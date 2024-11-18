Putnam Co. woman indicted in the murder of her ex-boyfriend

Palatka, Fla. — A Putnam County grand jury heard the case against Caylen Deller on Monday and decided to indict her for the murder of her ex-boyfriend.

Deller is accused of shooting and killing Chad Mullen in September. His body was found in October in a shallow grave in Hastings.

The indictment names three charges: first-degree murder with a firearm, evidence tampering, and failure to report a death.

Action News Jax told you in September when Mullen was reported missing. His friends and family held search parties trying to find him. His daughter, Holli Mullen, told us it wasn’t like him to disappear.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Deller and Mullen “had a volatile on-again, off-again relationship”. Mullen’s family said the two “were no longer dating” at the time of his disappearance.

Deller, 30, was booked into the Putnam County Jail on Nov. 11, after she was arrested in Volusia County.

A second woman, Tina Marie Lee-Ellis, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Lee, 56, is due in court again on Nov. 21. Deller does not yet have a court date scheduled.

