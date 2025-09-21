JSO: Man critically injured in domestic shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after being shot in the head during a domestic incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to the 900 block of Heritage Lake Drive, where they found the man with life-threatening injuries.

Police said everyone involved is in custody and there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

