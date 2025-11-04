Man in custody after shooting at agents after child molestation investigation interview, GBI says

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agents are investigating an incident in Hortense, where Warren Edmond Leaon West shot at two GBI Special Agents after an interview related to a child molestation investigation.

The shooting happened on Friday at a home in Hortense, Georgia. GBI said West, 49, fired twice at the agents after the interview concluded, then ran away into the woods behind the home. No agents were injured during the incident.

After the shooting, GBI Agents and Brantley County Sheriff’s Office Deputies established a perimeter around the property. During this time, another gunshot was heard from the woods behind the home.

Multiple agencies, including the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the Georgia State Patrol, responded to assist in the search for West.

GBI said West was eventually located in the woods with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Jacksonville for trauma care.

Charges against West are forthcoming, GBI said.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 462-6141 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Douglas (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through various channels.

