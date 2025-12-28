Man dies after being hit by car in Ortega Hills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 50s was killed just after midnight Sunday after being hit by a car.

It happened near the intersection of Avent Drive and Palm Hills Drive in Jacksonville’s Ortega Hills neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man in his early 20s, driving a Honda Civic, hit the man as he walked along the roadway.

The man died at a local hospital a short time later.

This is the 166th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and the 37th involving a pedestrian.

