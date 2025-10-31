Man dies after stabbing on Busch Drive, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after suffering a stab wound to the chest at the 100 block of Busch Drive on Thursday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, officers responded to the area at 4:37 p.m. in reference to a person stabbed.

Upon arriving, JSO officers found an adult man inside the facility with a stab wound to the chest.

JSO says the man was pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital by JFRD.

JSO detectives with the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are continuing to investigate, along with coordinating with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, two contractors at the facility were engaged in an argument that caused the man to be stabbed. Many witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

JSO says the suspect behind the stabbing has been detained. It is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

