Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after Callahan standoff, NCSO deputies say

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself during an hour-long standoff in Callahan on Thursday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

According to NCSO, deputies responded to a residence on Jessica Place around 4 p.m. in reference to a call for service on Wednesday. The man who was found dead, Kenneth William Presgraves, called the sheriff’s office communications center regarding his wife. He stated that his wife was attempting to get him into more trouble.

Deputies say Pregraves was arrested on charges of illegally installing a tracking device and stalking. A no-contact order was given, which prohibited him from being within 500 feet of the residence he shares with his wife.

Presgraves became unresponsive after deputies attempted to explain the court-ordered restrictions. He retreated and barricaded himself inside.

The Special Response Team (SRT) responded and made attempts to persuade Presgraves to comply and exit the residence safely. NCSO says Pregraves made suicidal statements, including threats of “suicide by cop.”

SRT entered the residemce arpund 3 a.m. on Thursday. They found Presgroves dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

NCSO says no deputies were injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]