Man facing drug charges, arrested flying drone outside residence suspected of illegal activity

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Santonio Knighton was arrested on Oct. 15 on Blalock Avenue in Ware County, Georgia, after being observed operating a drone at a residence suspected of illegal activity.

Ware County Detectives, along with patrol deputies, a Georgia State Patrol trooper, and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 officers, conducted a search of Knighton’s vehicle and temporary lodgings, a Ware County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

The search uncovered approximately half a pound of fentanyl, about one pound of methamphetamine, around five pounds of marijuana, thirty pounds of tobacco, 14 cell phones, and other contraband items, the post states.

Knighton, 27, from Union City, Georgia, was arrested without incident. He remained in the Ware County Jail Tuesday morning on no bond facing the following charges: Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony Intentional Use of An Unmanned Aircraft, Possession of Fentanyl, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.