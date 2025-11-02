Man found dead after house fire on West 26th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning home early Sunday morning.

Officers and firefighters responded to a house fire around 7:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of W 26th Street.

After putting out the flames, crews discovered the body of an adult man inside the residence.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit, the Crime Scene Unit, and the State Fire Marshal are investigating what happened.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is also involved, but the cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 904-630-0500.

