Man found dead on Jacksonville’s Westside

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville police are investigating the death of a homeless man.

His body was found on the 3100 block of Columbus Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said it appeared that he had a head injury.

The victim appears to be in his late 50s. The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown. An autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

