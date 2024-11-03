Jacksonville police search for missing child on the Westside

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing child.

11-year-old Jeremiah Clifton was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

He was reported missing later that day when he didn’t return to his home on Blazing Star Road.

Investigators believe Jeremiah is with a friend, but they don’t know where he is. And because Jeremiah is only 11 years old, there is a concern for his safety.

If you have any information about Jeremiah or his whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

