Man found guilty of attempted second-degree murder after shooting at Avenues Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder after shooting another man in 2023 at Avenues Mall.

Michael Williams Jr. faces up to life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.

According to JSO, Williams and the victim had previously had a falling out over a girl and got into a fight in the mall’s parking lot on December 1, 2023. During which Williams pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the face.

After the victim was shot, he entered the mall seeking medical treatment. His injuries were said to be critical but non-life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office said Williams fled to Louisiana, where JSO detectives later arrested him.

