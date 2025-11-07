Man found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and felon with firearm charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was found guilty by a Duval County jury of First-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, says the Office of the State Attorney.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) arrested Allan Bass in 2023.

On January 19, 2023, JSO responded to the 2000 block of Emerson Street in reference to a shooting. When JSO officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a business, and a woman shot several times.

According to the Office of the State Attorney, the man victim was executed in front of the woman after running into a business, fleeing from gunshots coming from Bass.

Bass, his brother, and another suspect fled the scene. Bass and his brother were soon apprehended by law enforcement.

The Office of the State Attorney says the gun that Bass used was later recovered, and digital evidence tied Bass to it.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Brooke Milo, Rachel Allison, and Catie Messinger.

