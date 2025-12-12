Man found guilty of murder in 2019 Jacksonville truck stop shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A jury on Thursday convicted a man who killed another man in a workplace violence shooting, then shot at officers on Interstate 10 in December 2019.

Leroy Edwards Jr., now 62, was found guilty of all the charges he was facing:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Armed robbery

3 counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer

Action News Jax told you in 2019 that friends said Todd Phillips was killed in the shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in Baldwin.

The shooting subsequently ended with Edwards confronting police and opening fire while driving on Interstate 10 eastbound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

In 2020, Edwards entered a not guilty plea.

