Man found guilty of murdering his wife with pipe, claimed she performed ‘voodoo’ on him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is now awaiting sentencing after murdering his wife with a metal pipe in May of 2021.

33-year-old Samijo Hemans was found guilty on September 16, 2025, of second-degree murder for the incident that unfolded at the Kings Crossing Apartments on Old Kings Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a police report, Hemans admitted to officers that he had hit Catherine, 33, in the head from behind around 45 minutes after she and their baby arrived at the apartment. Officials said they fought over the weapon after the initial hit, but she ultimately died after several more.

Hemans told investigators that they had not been in any sort of argument to provoke the attack, but that she had been performing “voodoo” on him for years.

The guilty verdict was ultimately made by the judge in the bench trial. Hemans will be sentenced at a later date, with the possibility of receiving up to life in prison.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]