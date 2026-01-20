Man found shot, airlifted from Glynn County apartment complex, says police

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Morning Tide Apartments on Monday afternoon, says the Glynn County Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance report around 4:19 p.m. Dispatch also received information about gunshots being fired at the location.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to a regional trauma center for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing, and GCPD encourages anyone with information on this case to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at (912) 554-3645.

