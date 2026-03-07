Man found shot and killed in Northside shooting, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot and killed Friday evening on the city’s Northside.

Officers say they were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Vernis Avenue after someone reported a shooting.

When officers got there, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, JSO said.

Police say several witnesses were taken to the Police Memorial Building for interviews, along with a person of interest.

Investigators say they are still trying to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting.

JSO asks anyone with information to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

