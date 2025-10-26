Man found with gunshot wound at Red Roof Inn on Harts Road: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot at a Red Roof Inn at 10901 Harts Road on Saturday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to the sheriff’s office, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the Red Roof Inn in reference to someone being shot

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the right shin.

The sheriff’s office says the man who was shot is in his 20s and is in stable condition.

Based on the investigation, JSO says it revealed that the victim and the suspect were standing near the front entrance of the Red Roof Inn when the suspect fired multiple times at the victim.

The suspect fled the scene in a white SUV. Officers located the car abandoned a short distance away, JSO says.

Crime scene detectives are currently processing the scene.

JSO encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.