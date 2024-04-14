Man hit by car while walking on ramp to JTB

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 23-year-old man from Buffalo, New York was killed after being hit by a car on Butler Boulevard.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday on the off-ramp to Belfort Road.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old woman driving the car didn’t see the man in the roadway.

The report said she couldn’t avoid hitting him.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

